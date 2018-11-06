CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nicki Minaj and Future are coming to the Queen City.

Announced Monday morning, the duo's tour, titled the "NickiHNDRXX Tour" is scheduled to perform at the Spectrum Center on October 16.

The duo will also perform in Raleigh on October 14.

Nicki's new album "Queen," comes out this Friday, June 15.

Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 15. A presale takes place on Tuesday, June 12. You can click here for more information on buying tickets.

