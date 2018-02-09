CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While many people were out of town for Labor Day Weekend, the Queen City saw an economic boost after the Belk College Kickoff.

Over 66,000 packed Bank of America Stadium to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers defeat the Tennessee Volunteers 40-14 Saturday.

Before the game, SEC Nation chose Romare Bearden Park as the site to host its pregame show and on Saturday afternoon, Charlotte was at the center of the college football world.

"It's a pretty cool city," said a fan. "We're excited to be here and we're ready for some football."

Hosting the season opener ahead of Labor Day weekend provided the with a major economic boost.

"To have it before a holiday week is just, just crucial," said one Charlottean. "It keeps our teams busy and employed and certainly the local bars and restaurants in Charlotte benefit as well."

Weather delays put a damper for a lot of fans in the second half but those who left the stadium early got a chance to hang out at area bars and restaurants.

"There's always things to do," said another fan.

Charlotte will also play host to the ACC Championship Game on December 1.

