CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Circle K Speed Street is well underway in uptown Charlotte. NASCAR and the City of Charlotte are expected to bring in nearly 300,000 people to the Queen City this weekend.

"Great to have this whole street flooded with people," said one visitor. "Especially individuals who work in this area. It's awesome."

The 24th annual, three-day festival kicked off Friday, which leads up to the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

"That has been a really great place for the festival to grow into," said Jay Howard, president and CEO of CSM Productions. "People know where it is, and the scene from that stage painting back against the city at night is pretty special."

"It's always lots of fun," said another visitor. "Food and activities for the kids and meeting people."

Road closures are in place along with CMPD's Mobile Command Posts, all ready for the thousands expected to pack the streets.

"As with any other major event, we would like to encourage everyone to be that force multiplier for us. If you see something, say something. That will help us even if you think it is trivial or minor," said CMPD's Maj. Gerald Smith.

Similar to last year, CMPD officers will have open-carry patrol rifles.

"You'll see officers wandering around, guarding posts themselves," Maj. Smith said.

Things to keep an eye out for: a random bag left somewhere, strange behavior or a lost child. If you see any of those, make sure to report it to an officer or call 911.

