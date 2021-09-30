Lots of weekend fun ahead at Truist Field

Taste of Charlotte returns Friday through the weekend at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Knights are also hosting their second annual pumpkin patch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taste of Charlotte

Taste of Charlotte is back at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte this weekend. It’ll run Friday through Sunday. Hours will be Friday from 4 p.m to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The weather will be warm so you definitely won’t need a jacket!

Friday, Oct. 1

Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures near 80° Friday afternoon and evening. The air will definitely have a mugginess to it, but no rain is expected. Lows will dip into the mid-60s overnight.

Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3

Daytime highs will be even warmer both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. It’ll be pretty sticky for outdoor plans so remember to stay hydrated! Rain chances remain at zero through the weekend.

Admission to Taste of Charlotte is free. Once there, you can purchase festival coins for food, drinks, and activities for the kiddos.

Charlotte Knights Pumpkin Patch

And if Taste of Charlotte isn’t your thing, there’s even more family fun to be had at Truist Field this weekend. The Charlotte Knights’ second annual pumpkin patch kicks off Saturday at noon and runs until 8 p.m.

It’s one day only so don’t wait! They’ll have thousands of pumpkins to choose from, ranging from $10 for a medium and $20 for a large. They’ll also have fall-themed treats, local vendors, music, and so much more.