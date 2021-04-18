Group gathers in Uptown Charlotte in protest of racial injustice

The protest comes less than 24 hours before a jury will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of protesters gathered in Uptown Charlotte Sunday night calling for an end to racial injustice. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson was in Uptown and estimated that roughly 40 people were in attendance.

The protest comes less than 24 hours before the jury will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Protests have also been happening across the country in recent days following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The officer in that incident, Kim Potter, has resigned and has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Protesters in Charlotte chanted Sunday night "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" as they moved through the streets of Uptown. From the protests to a pending verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, many have felt compelled to speak up.