Protesters gather in uptown Charlotte in response to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protesters gathered in uptown Charlotte Saturday night in response to a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not charge a former Louisville police officer for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Some protesters gathered at the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte, though groups later gathered as well at First Ward Park in uptown.

One protester with Charlotte Uprising said he believes staying persistent is key.

"I really firmly believe as long as we keep on doing this each and every single day that we possibly can, that change will come," he said.

CLT Uprising is getting ready to take to the streets of Uptown tonight after the #BreonnaTaylor grand jury decision. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Db35iPXur1 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) September 26, 2020

Protesters in uptown Charlotte brought the energy with them — video taken by WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson around 8:45 p.m. appears to show a drum line performing amid the protesters as others cheered along.

Saturday night protests in uptown Charlotte have remained peaceful so far. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not provided any information on their presence at the demonstrations.

There’s a lot of energy out here tonight. Protesters are taking to the streets on uptown for #BreonnaTaylor @wcnc pic.twitter.com/y7s92kRvK8 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) September 27, 2020

The Jefferson County, Kentucky grand jury recommended Wednesday three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death. No other officers involved were indicted.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office said it did not investigate Kenneth Walker or Breonna Taylor, claims of civil negligence by the officers or the narcotics case against Jamarcus Glove or the search warrant obtained for Taylor's apartment.