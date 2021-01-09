'Very offensive and non-inclusive' | Claims of discrimination from dress code at new Uptown Charlotte bar

Novelty House recently opened in Uptown Charlotte. Some customers claim they were unfairly discriminated against and denied entry based on the clothing they wore.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many have taken to social media to share their mixed reviews about the recent opening of Novelty House -- a rooftop bar and lounge in Uptown Charlotte. Some customers were pleased, while others were disturbed by repeated claims of dress code discrimination.

Tasha McCaskiel says she and a group of friends visited Novelty House Friday evening when a guy in the group couldn't get in because he was wearing shorts.

"I looked around and saw white guys wearing jeans and I said jeans are accepted and he paused then said yeah," McCaskiel said.

Yet she said even after her friend went to the car to change into jeans he was still denied entry. McCaskiel decided to turn to social media creating a TikTok video that has now gone viral, documenting what she says was a discriminating experience.

“The problem is when you use the dress code as an excuse to exclude certain people and you’re just making up rules," McCaskiel said.

Once she shared her experience she soon realized she wasn't alone. Others also commenting and sharing Google reviews about similar incidents. McCaskiel hopes that more exposure to the issue might make a more positive, welcoming change.

“They’re making it complicated, they’re making it very offensive and non-inclusive and that’s a problem,' McCaskiel said.

In a statement, the owner of Novelty House said there's been some confusion about their dress code expectations and they have recently updated their Instagram including information to further explain their dress code guidelines.