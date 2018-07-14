What you need to know about 2020 RNC

With GOP’s biggest names expected to appear in the 2020 national convention, safety will be one of the biggest concerns should RNC comes to Charlotte.
Protesters have been a fixture at President Donald Trump's events and RNC would be no exception. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesperson Rob Tufano said it's still too early to comment about how much, if any, CMPD's started planning for the event.
"We had a successful convention here several years back," Tufano said during the department's weekly news conference earlier in the week.
He said there's still an important process left to be played out but promised Charlotteans the city is prepared if given the chance.
"They can be assured, the community, the country, the world, Charlotte, that we've got the best and brightest police department on Earth, planet Earth, that will manage it if we're fortunate enough to be awarded that bid," he said.
One factor that increases Charlotte’s chances of hosting a safe convention, if given the chance, is that the city has done it before. The 2012 DNC was the largest event in Charlotte's history as it drew over 5,000 delegates, media and visitors.
The Queen City won praise for staging the convention, even as hundreds of demonstrators held protests, as there were no serious incidents or violence.
One year after the Queen City hosted the 2012 DNC, former Charlotte city council member Edwin Peacock told NBC Charlotte he could not have asked for a better outcome.
"It was a game changer for Charlotte. Obviously redefined who we are, globally," Peacock said of the 2012 convention.
"They saw what I've always seen: Charlotte is a very efficient, southern city," Peacock said in 2013.
