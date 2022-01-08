Uptown road closures are hurting sales, local businesses say

Residents and businesses near the pipe replacement project on East Brooklyn Village Avenue are relieved the project aims to finish in April 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major pipe replacement project in Uptown has caused pains for nearby residents and businesses for more than two years. Recently, Charlotte Water announced it aims to finish construction in April 2023.

"As areas grow, we have more skyscrapers and apartments, then we need to have larger wastewater to serve those changes,” Cam Coley, spokesperson for Charlotte Water, explained.

While it's important and necessary work, residents of Savoy Apartments are tired of the roadblocks.

"It’s completely changed the way you have to exit the building,” resident Brandon Buck said.

Another resident Lane Santander called the road closures "super inconvenient" because it causes traffic and makes it harder to get home.

While neighbors are dealing with the construction, multiple businesses at the intersection told WCNC Charlotte it's a serious roadblock to their sales.

"Anyone passing through here can’t see us on the road,” D9 Brewing taproom manager Ryan Fosha said while pointing to Brooklyn Village Avenue.

The fencing around the road work has signage of each business that's being blocked, but Fosha said customers still tell him they’re hard to find. Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku echoed the same issues.

Frustrations are building with how long the wastewater project is taking, but Coley said that this type of work takes time because of how deep underground the pipes are. However, he said the plan will help prevent future disruptions by working ahead.

“Hopefully the construction will be worth it now for the future,” Santander said.