Uptown road closures are hurting sales, local businesses say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major pipe replacement project in Uptown has caused pains for nearby residents and businesses for more than two years. Recently, Charlotte Water announced it aims to finish construction in April 2023.
Phase one of the project on Kenilworth Avenue wrapped up last year. Phase two has brought road closures to East Brooklyn Village Avenue, South Alexander Street, and Baxter Street for almost a year.
"As areas grow, we have more skyscrapers and apartments, then we need to have larger wastewater to serve those changes,” Cam Coley, spokesperson for Charlotte Water, explained.
While it's important and necessary work, residents of Savoy Apartments are tired of the roadblocks.
"It’s completely changed the way you have to exit the building,” resident Brandon Buck said.
Another resident Lane Santander called the road closures "super inconvenient" because it causes traffic and makes it harder to get home.
While neighbors are dealing with the construction, multiple businesses at the intersection told WCNC Charlotte it's a serious roadblock to their sales.
"Anyone passing through here can’t see us on the road,” D9 Brewing taproom manager Ryan Fosha said while pointing to Brooklyn Village Avenue.
The fencing around the road work has signage of each business that's being blocked, but Fosha said customers still tell him they’re hard to find. Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku echoed the same issues.
Frustrations are building with how long the wastewater project is taking, but Coley said that this type of work takes time because of how deep underground the pipes are. However, he said the plan will help prevent future disruptions by working ahead.
“Hopefully the construction will be worth it now for the future,” Santander said.
The City of Charlotte tracks active projects and notifies residents of updates on its website. Customers who have questions about the East Brooklyn Village Avenue (formerly East Stonewall Street) project can go to Charlotte Water's website or call the project manager at 980-722-0786.
