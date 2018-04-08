The Greater Charlotte SPCA needs donations after a total of nine dogs were rescued from a horrible backyard breeding situation in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Charlotte SPCA, there were 9 total dogs that had been living in severe filth. The shelter was able to get all of them placed in foster homes Friday.

Greater Charlotte SPCA has partnered with Chapman's Dachshund Rescue. Chapman's will take three of the dogs and Charlotte SPCA will take the remaining six.

According to Charlotte SPCA, almost all of the dogs are heartworm positive and the senior long-haired Chihuahua is likely going to need to have one eye removed.

"We really need help raising money to get treatment for these dogs as we are lower on emergency funds than we have been in 3 years. Please consider a donation to help us help them! Our goal is to raise $1500 to cover all the heartworm treatments and optometry visit," The shelter wrote.

To donate visit, charlottespca.org/donate and hit the DONATE button or if you have a PayPal account you can send a donation directly to paypal@charlottespca.org. You may note in your donation that your donation should be applied to the backyard breeding case.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC