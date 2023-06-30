Fourth of July fireworks at US National Whitewater Center canceled

The National Whitewater Center's permit for a Fourth of July fireworks show has been pulled, but fireworks will still happen on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has revoked the fireworks permit for the U.S. National Whitewater Center's July Fourth celebration.

WCNC Charlotte received the following statement from Mecklenburg County:

"Mecklenburg County has communicated to the Whitewater Center the fireworks permit for 7/4 has been rescinded and the permit for 7/3 is approved."

The Whitewater Center's website shows fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The center will also have live music, races and other events, according to its website.

As communicated in their statement, Whitewater Center's fireworks permit was not rescinded for Monday, July 3.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information about why the permit was rescinded and are awaiting a response.

