Fourth of July fireworks at US National Whitewater Center canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has revoked the fireworks permit for the U.S. National Whitewater Center's July Fourth celebration.
WCNC Charlotte received the following statement from Mecklenburg County:
"Mecklenburg County has communicated to the Whitewater Center the fireworks permit for 7/4 has been rescinded and the permit for 7/3 is approved."
The Whitewater Center's website shows fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The center will also have live music, races and other events, according to its website.
As communicated in their statement, Whitewater Center's fireworks permit was not rescinded for Monday, July 3.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information about why the permit was rescinded and are awaiting a response.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.