One person killed after crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday, Medic said.

According to Duke Energy, crews were working to repair a utility pole after a crash on North Hoskins Road near Maplegrove Road early Wednesday. Medic said one person died at the scene.

Duke Energy says over 500 customers in the area are still without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.