UVA honors 3 shooting victims with posthumous degrees

The men were shot and killed by a single gunman near a charter bus parked on the Grounds November 13.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia (UVA) is honoring the three student-athletes killed in a shooting on grounds in November with posthumous degrees, the university announced Monday.

The university's College of Arts & Sciences and Office of the Provost approved the degrees for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry following a request from Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most.

The degrees were given to Director of Athletics Carla Williams, who with the help of UVA President Jim Ryan attended the funerals of each of the men and presented the diplomas to the families.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean,” Williams said.

Lavel Davis Jr. was a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina, who was majoring in African American and African studies.

Devin Chandler was a second-year student from Huntersville, North Carolina, who was majoring in American studies.

D'Sean Perry was a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida, who was double majoring in studio art and in African American and African studies.

The two other shooting victims, football player Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan, have since been released from the hospital.