Firefighters are battling the fire from a distance because of concerns about structural collapse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A vacant church near Charlotte Douglas International Airport is on fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department is working to extinguish the fire, located near the 5300 block of Old Dowd Road.

Update Structure Fire; 5300 block of Old Dowd Rd; collapse zone established around the structure for firefighter safety! https://t.co/1LsCAv3HON pic.twitter.com/u3VZknunuO — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 30, 2021

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said the nearby fire and smoke is having no impact to airport operations or flights.

No injuries have been reported.