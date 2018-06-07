CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Emergency crews took down a 2-alarm fire at a vacant west Charlotte hotel Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call of a hotel fire in the 2400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard a little before 1 p.m. Friday. It took over 40 firefighters about 23 minutes to control the fire.

No one was hurt but 15 firefighters received IVs for dehydration while battling the fire, Charlotte Fire said.

Following investigations, Charlotte Fire determined that the fire was intentionally set. The fire caused about $193,000 in damages.

