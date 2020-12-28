A Phoenix mother, 25, is now out of the hospital after being hooked to a ventilator. Within days of having her first symptom she was in the hospital.

“[I'm] 25 and healthy and I was this close to dying,” says Niki Mathews. “On Monday I got my positive [test]. Tuesday I’m in the hospital with pneumonia on top of my COVID-19. Wednesday, I’m back in the hospital being put in a ventilator for five days.”

Mathews works inside a doctor’s office. She can’t help but remember what it was like wondering if she’d ever get back home to her 3-year-old daughter.

“[I] Literally could not breathe, gasping for air...Listening to your dad try to tell you gotta fight, you gotta fight. I can’t lose my kid,” Mathews said through tears.

She says most people her age aren’t taking COVID seriously, but they should, because there is always a chance they may end up like her.

“This isn’t a joke. It’s not just keeping grandma safe. It’s everybody,” says Mathews.

Mathews is still re-learning how to walk and is still experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. She says it will likely be weeks before she makes a full recovery.