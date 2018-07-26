AVONDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to DPS .

According to DPS, the department received several calls around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night about a suspect who was in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Avondale.

DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead said that suspect was in and out of the roadway throwing things at cars.

According to Milstead, citizens pulled over and attempted to get the man out of the roadway. One trooper arrived on scene before two others joined.

Milstead said the suspect got in a fight with troopers, and during the scuffle one of the troopers lost his gun. The suspect then got a hold of the gun and shot twice. One bullet hit a trooper in the arm, while the other killed trooper Edenhofer.

DPS said Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was shot to death. A second trooper, Dalin Dorris, was shot in the shoulder but is expected to recover, DPS said.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning," Milstead said.

I-10 eastbound between Litchfield Road and Avondale Boulevard was closed overnight as authorities investigated the scene. The freeway reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

