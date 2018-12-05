A new headline is putting some local families on alert after the Vatican announced a new training course to meet an increased demand for exorcisms.

The word alone sounds sensational -- conjuring up images fit for horror movies.

"The devil is a real force. Satan is not from you know books and movies it's something real that is in the world."

That real force was famously depicted in William Friedkins 1973 film The Exorcist, and now Friedkin is back with a new documentary called the 'The Devil and Father Amorth.' In the documentary Friedkin chronicles a Vatican priest performing a real-life exorcism and examines demonic possession with help from neurologists and other medical experts.

NBC Charlotte talked to David Hains, Communications Director for the Charlotte Dioceses who says it is a realistic portrayal of what happens in an exorcism.

"People wrestle with the devil basically every day," Hains said.

In order to perform an exorcism.. priests must be specially trained and approved by the bishop, many of the requests come from licensed therapists.

"Permission is only granted in situations wherein medical science and psychological science says we don't have a cure for this person," Hains said.

More often than not the supposed possession is actually a case of mental illness.

"The instances of real possession are actually kind of rare," Hains said.

But when they do occur the church uses the same rite it has used for centuries... involving a simple prayer and holy water.

"It can take a while but it is essentially a relatively simple prayer the commands the devil to come out," Hains said.

Just as Jesus did in two instances in the gospel. While Hains cannot say how many or if any exorcisms have been performed in the Charlotte area he says the diocese does have priests trained in exorcisms.

"Satan would love to triumph over each and every one of us and he will give them the opportunity," Hains said.

The church says attending church and maintaining aa healthy prayer life is the best antidote to keeping the devil at bay.

