CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County officials responded to the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday night. It happened near the intersection of Landers Chapel Road and Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road.

Officials say one car was involved, but they haven't confirmed how many people were in the car. North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a fatality in connection to the incident.

Gaston County Police first responded to the call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Gaston County Police, Gaston County Fire and EMS all responded to the scene. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the lead on the investigation.

