CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s a viral social media campaign creating fear among animal lovers on twitter.

“#PitBullDropOff” is being shared along with photos of the large dog breed. Posters have claimed that they are taking the dogs to shelters to be euthanized, some even claimed that they were killing the dogs themselves.

When challenged on social media, multiple posters have claimed it’s because pit bulls are dangerous and shouldn’t be kept alive.

Here’s the problem: NBC Charlotte's Jason Puckett ran dozens of the photos through a reverse image search and found that each image had been taken from another location.

One image claimed that the owner had shot his dog, was actually from a 2011 blog post about how loving the breed is.

Each image searched had similar results. The photos were just being pulled from random internet pages and used for these claims.

The “movement” unraveled further when more image searches led back to multiple 4chan.org posts.

These posts instructed website users to “post a photo of a pitbull you say you picked up and dropped off at a kill shelter under #pitbulldropoff.”

This post explained that the purpose was to “bait” the internet and news outlets and to “escalate the hysteria” against what they called “pitmommies.”

With the obviously false photos and relevant 4chan.org posts, NBC Charlotte can verify that the #PitbullDropOff movement is false and appears to be an orchestrated hoax.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control. A spokesperson said they had received a few warnings of this trend on social media, but has not had any related interactions at the shelter.

© 2018 WCNC