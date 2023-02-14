Lyles planning to demolish home in historic McCrorey Heights neighborhood

While Lyles said she plans to build a new house that matches the area's aesthetic, some neighbors are upset given the home's history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles has plans to tear down a home she owns in the historically-Black McCrorey Heights neighborhood, but there are some neighbors who don't like the idea.

Permits reviewed by WCNC Charlotte confirm Lyles applied to demolish a home along Madison Avenue on Aug. 10, 2022. The filing came days before the neighborhood's homes were deemed historic on Aug. 15, which was at the time viewed as a tool to push back against gentrification.

However, a Change petition with about 300 signatures now wants to stop the demolition of the home.

The Heard Home, as it has been dubbed, was built in the 1950s and was where Isaac Heard Sr. and his wife Gwendolyn raised their family according to a HistorySouth entry according to the petition organizer. Isaac Heard was one of the key figures in Charlotte's history that worked in the city's Community Development Office in the 1970s and 1980s to focus on undoing the systemic harm caused by the Urban Renewal movement. Gwendolyn Heard was heavily involved in local activism and civic life, including the push for integrated schools, fair employment, and fair housing in Charlotte.

Mayor Lyles spoke to Charlotte media outlets on Tuesday, confirming her plans to demolish the home. She said she had not lived in the house since purchasing it, but said a thorough assessment determined it would be better to tear it down instead of trying to make repairs.

"You have to look at the cost and the issues that are in the house after you get it," she said. "It was a sale that was based on an as-is sale. Then after doing an assessment of it, decided it was more practical, perhaps, to tear down the house - demolish it - and rebuild a house."

Lyles said she wants to live in the neighborhood and intends to build a new home to match the aesthetic within McCrorey Heights. She also acknowledged the Heard family's contributions and connections;

"I want to be honored in a way that I get to build and live in a house I think the neighborhood will be proud of, because it will be consistent with the covenants in the neighborhood as well as the historic district," she said.

Lyles also said the covenants' restrictions outline what legally can be built, and praised the McCorey Heights neighborhood association. She also said she informed leading officers in the association of what she planned to do.

As for the petition organizers, Lyles said she hopes those who are upset understand she hears them, and that she knew the house would either need major renovations or a teardown. She also shared taking it on has personal significance to her.

"Change is hard. Think about all of these folks that are there," she said. "But I also know that I am committed to this neighborhood. It's a place that means a lot to me. I don't know if people have really considered that."