Gov. Cooper to join Vice President Kamala Harris in visit to the Triad

According to officials, Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks at Guilford Technical Community College and tour Thomas Built Buses Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper for her stop in the Triad Monday to discuss the American Jobs plan.

According to officials, Harris will give remarks at Guilford Technical Community College and tour Thomas Built Buses.

Harris will talk about the plan which includes growing the economy and creating jobs.

Harris will travel both to Greensboro and High Point on Monday to talk about jobs. It will be her first trip to the state since becoming Vice President.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.