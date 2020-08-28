Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Carolina Thursday

The Vice President will be visiting Raleigh during his visit to the Tar Heel State.

Vice President Mike Pence will be making rounds in Raleigh, North Carolina next Thursday.

According to a release, Pence will visit Gateway Women’s Care and participate in a roundtable discussion.

From there, he is expected to deliver remarks at Christ Baptist Church highlighting the Trump administration’s support for the 'Right to Life.'

Next, Pence will accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which is composed of more than 60,000 law enforcement officers. He is expected to deliver remarks reinforcing the Trump administration’s commitment to not defund the police.