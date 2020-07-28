Vice President Mike Pence visiting North Carolina

The vice president will visit an academy and a facility conducting trials on a coronavirus vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Vice President of the United States will be in North Carolina Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh to visit Thales Academy.

According to a press release, the school has dedicated more than 40,000 working hours on reopening schools safely. Pence will take part in a roundtable discussion on how to safely reopen.

After that, he will visit NCBiotech. The facility is conducting phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine. Pence will also discuss President Trump’s goals for releasing a coronavirus vaccine as soon and as safely as possible.