COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance in South Carolina to show his support for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster Saturday afternoon.

Vice President Pence is teaming up with McMaster in an effort to rally up more supporters ahead of Tuesday's GOP runoff election.

Pence made an appearance at the "Get Out the Vote" rally at Coastal Carolina University.

"Gov. Henry McMaster has been there supporting this administration every day," Vice President Pence said. "He's been there shoulder to shoulder with this President. It's nothing new because Gov. Henry McMaster has been putting this country first his whole life."

President Donald Trump will visit the Palmetto State to also show his support for Gov. McMaster. He will speak at Airport High School in Columbia at 6 p.m., Monday.

The event is free but you will need a ticket. For more information, you can click here for more information.

