Victim identified after skeletal remains discovered in Cabarrus County, case being investigated as a homicide

The remains were originally discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Mount Pleasant.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators in Cabarrus County have identified skeletal remains recently discovered in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, officials learned from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the remains have been identified as William "Quincy" Piland on Mount Pleasant.

Investigators learned about the remains on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after receiving a call about the discovery near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant. County officials worked with the medical examiner's office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to positively identify the remains.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators have been following up on Piland's disappearance since August.

Lt. April Samples with the sheriff's office told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday the case is being investigated as a homicide. She added the agency is asking people to come forward with nay information about the case.

Anyone with information about Piland's death can contact the sheriff's office at (704) 920-3000. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers online or call 704-93CRIME (704-933-7463).

