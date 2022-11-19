Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies

Robyn Gool, a prominent minister who founded the Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died this week, the church announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday.

Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time.

The post included the following message to congregation members:

"We wanted to inform you that Pastor Robyn Gool went home to be with the Lord Friday evening.

While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord, and that we will see him again. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please keep the Gool, White & Chapman families lifted up in prayer."

Service arrangements have not yet been announced. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

