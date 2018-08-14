CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen’s rendition of the “McDonald’s drive-thru song” is going viral.

In a video posted to her Facebook on Wednesday, Cecily Hennigan, 16, belts her order at a McDonald’s drive-thru while her friend provides a beat. As of Friday morning, the post has garnered over 200 comments and nearly 1,500 shares.

“I did this at the Conway McDonald’s on 501 and it’s actually not my song. A famous YouTuber/singer named Todrick Hall wrote this song, and I just learned all the words because it was just so good,” Hennigan said. Hall’s version of the song was first published on YouTube in May 2010.

Hennigan says she will be attending the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville to finish high school where she’ll be majoring in music.

