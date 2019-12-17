YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Interstate 77 Southbound near exit 82 was down to one open lane Monday night after a traffic accident involving a state trooper.

Video sent in from an NBC Charlotte viewer shows a car with lights on that appears to slow down before striking another vehicle, spinning it out and sending it out into traffic.

York County Sheriff's Office confirmed a state trooper was involved in the crash. YCSO assisted with traffic control after the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol told NBC Charlotte they are unable to release details about the incident at this time, but the county is investigating.

Highway patrol said the road was down to one lane for about two hours following the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

