CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A vigil was held Friday night for Jaheim Richardson, the 20-month-old boy who died of injuries allegedly inflicted at the hands of his parents.

Dozens gathered in Charlotte to remember the boy, who died Tuesday of injuries allegedly inflicted by child abuse.

"Everything that happened to him, he don't have to worry about it happening no more," one of the mourners said at the community vigil.

The boy was with his parents at the Best Western hotel in Charlotte when he was transported to the hospital, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. He succumbed to his injuries.

RELATED: Mom, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old

Yasmine Danielle Richardson, 24, has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Daquan Harmon McFadden, 23, has been charged with murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

The child's grandfather, Patrick Steele, told NBC Charlotte he had previously tried to obtain custody of the child because he feared the boy was being mistreated.

"I brought a ton of evidence, even evidence from a daycare where they were saying they were being neglected," Steele said.

Ultimately, the court left the child in the custody of his mother, Steele told NBC Charlotte.

RELATED: My grandson is dead, the system must not work, grandfather tells NBC Charlotte

Popular headlines from wcnc.com

Boy scouts stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after World Scout Jamboree

Woman walks into humane society and asks for the two oldest dogs

Panthers fans sound off on talk of renovation, new stadium at Fan Fest

Suspended Charlotte schools superintendent's last e-mail to CMS board was about fingerprinting failure