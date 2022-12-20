Vigil for Madalina Cojocari Tuesday

The gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at Smithville Park in Cornelius.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A prayer vigil will be held Tuesday night for Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina.

The gathering will begin at 7 p.m. at Smithville Park located at 19710 South Ferry Street in Cornelius. The park is located near Catawba Ave. just east of Interstate 77 and Route 21 (Statesville Road).

Cojocari has not been seen since before Thanksgiving but she was not reported missing until December 15.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failure to report the girl missing.

The FBI, who is assisting the Cornelius Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, released video Monday of Madalina Cojocari getting off the school bus on Nov. 21. Investigators say this is the last time and place they can independently account for the girl's whereabouts.

Investigators have been trying to piece together a timeline of the girl's whereabouts. An arrest sheet first seen publicly Tuesday highlights some of the inconsistencies and gaps. The document is a summary of narratives and interviews given to officials by the parents.

The girl was last seen at Bailey Middle School on Monday, Nov. 21, the same day the school bus surveillance video was recorded.

The girl's mother told investigators she last saw the girl around 10 p.m. the follow night while the girl's stepfather said he didn't see her for days ahead of her disappearance.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.