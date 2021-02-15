Former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson found dead at hotel

The former team captain and 4th leading receiver in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history was 38 years old.

BRANDON, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Brandon hotel, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the 38-year-old had checked into a Homewood Suites in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying there ever since

On Feb. 10, the sheriff's office says Jackson's family called to report him missing, and an investigation was launched. Deputies made contact with the former Buccaneer team captain on Feb. 12 where they spoke with him, assessed his well-being and closed the missing person case, according to a press release

Deputies say, three days later, a housekeeper found Jackson dead in his hotel room.

The medical examiner's office is working to determine the cause of death, though the sheriff's office says there are no apparent signs of trauma.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister issued the following statement on Jackson's death:

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”