CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A video taken in the Charlotte area pokes fun at Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith after his gaffe during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The man in the video pretending to be the Cavs shooting guard made "stops" at Concord Mills and Reedy Creek Park.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers star dribbled out the ball after a missed free throw thinking his Cavs were up one when in fact the score was tied.

A post shared by Samuel Grubbs (@samuelgrubbs) on Jun 1, 2018 at 6:09pm PDT

The video currently has over 80,000 views and climbing.

