Human remains found in Virginia may be connected to alleged serial killer, authorities say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County believe human remains found in Alexandria, Virginia this week may be connected to an alleged serial killer in the area.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area. Investigators said the remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria.

Police say the bodies of four victims of the alleged serial killer have been found since August in Virginia.

Friday afternoon, Chief Kevin Davis will be joined by Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, Major Crimes Cyber and Forensic Bureau Chief Major Ed O'Carroll are expected to give more details about the investigation.