UPDATE: Body recovered following search for missing swimmer in Virginia Beach

A body was recovered Sunday evening following a search for a missing swimmer that began Saturday night in Virginia Beach.
The Coast Guard Sector Virginia began a search on Saturday night for a missing 23-year old man after he disappeared while swimming at Dam Neck Beach.
They reported that Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Sunday evening.
The Coast Guard and additional agencies received notification of the man's disappearance at 7:23 p.m. on September 11th and then issued an Urgent Marine Notification Broadcast.
They deployed a 45-foot response boat from the Coast Guard Station Little Creek and a helicopter from their air station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill, a 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat, also assisted in the search throughout the night.
Besides the Coast Guard, other units involved in the search included:
- Navy Search and Rescue
- NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex
- Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department
- Navy Mobile Dive Salvage Unit
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Virginia Beach EMS
- Virginia Beach Police Department
Dam Neck Beach is a stretch of beach south of Croatan that is within the property of naval facility now called NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex, which hosts Training Support Center Hampton Roads. It's also the home of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, popularly known as SEAL Team 6.
The beach is reserved for the use of military personnel and their families.
The victim's identity has not been released. The military generally waits 24 hours after a death has been confirmed and next-of-kin notified before doing so.