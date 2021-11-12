Virginia woman celebrates 100 years of life

Alma Gravely celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday surrounded by her loved ones. She tells WUSA9 she is looking forward to being a centenarian.

VIRGINIA, USA — It’s a milestone many of us may only dream about reaching - 100 years of life.

Alma Gravely celebrated her 100th birthday in advance on Saturday, surrounded by her loved ones. She tells WUSA9 she is looking forward to turning 100-years-old.

Just as sharp as ever, WUSA9 had the chance to speak with the Virginia native about the life she’s lived.

Gravely said she’s lived a good life so far. Her husband had a career in the navy, and as a couple, she reflected on the years they traveled the world.

“I’ve visited around seven or eight countries. And I have seen changes, many changes, some good a lot good, and a lot, not good,” she shared.

Gravely attributes the life she’s lived to being kind to her neighbors. “Life has been good. I grew up with a lovable family and I married my husband; [he] was a wonderful man. And then my daughter and two sons came along and they were just wonderful. And my life has been good.”

Her spirits remain high because she said that she knows she is not alone as she heads into this new century; she says she’s seen a few other centenarians celebrated while watching stories on TV like hers.