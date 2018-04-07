ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon.

A firefighter with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to a call of another accident when his vehicle hit another car in the 1000 block of Gold Knob Road in Salisbury.

Two girls in the other car were seriously hurt and airlifted to the hospital. NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton reports the two girls were on their way home after mourning the loss of their father.

Pineville Fire Department took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers for Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials have not released the deceased volunteer firefighter's identity.

