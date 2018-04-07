ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon.

A firefighter with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Goodnight, was on his way to a call of another accident. Witnesses say Goodnight slammed his red truck into a silver Mustang on Gold Knob Road in Salisbury, killing Goodnight and injuring two women inside the Mustang.

Both women seriously hurt and airlifted to the hospital. A man told NBC Charlotte one of the women inside the Mustang was mourning the loss of her father, who died Tuesday after battling cancer.

Pineville Fire Department took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers for Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

