DAVIDSON, N.C. – Volunteers are invited to meet at Mimosa Cemetery on South Street on Sunday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. to help the Town of Davidson place American flags on the graves of local veterans. The flags will remain in place through Memorial Day.

Volunteers will travel to the Christian Aid Society Cemetery on Ridge Road and the Davidson College cemetery on North Main Street. Transportation will be provided between locations, and no pre-registration is required.

William A. Hough High School JROTC cadets will assist with this effort.

