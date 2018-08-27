Calvin Reyes bought the 'Hunger Games' property Henry River Mill Village on a whim.

Reyes said he was actually looking for some land for his family.

"We opened the door to the company store and the first thing I said was 'we need to buy this property," Reyes said.

Reyes quickly called his mother and just like that, they were the new owners of Henry River Mill Village.

Once the community heard Henry River was under new management, people came out in droves to help the Reyes family fix up the property.

One man, Bill, volunteers his time and skills to help maintain the village property.

"They call me the village superintendent," Bill said. "I just have the knowledge of construction and I have knowledge of the equipment so I just basically come out and give my feedback. Sometimes they like it, sometimes they don't."

Reyes is hoping to transform the once abandoned mill town into a booming tourists destination.

"I hope to see us through all three phases, which we would have 32 houses out here that you would be able to enjoy," Reyes said. "We'd have over 50 rooms for people to stay in. I want to see people get married out here."

Those who want to visit Henry River Mill Village can visit their website here for more information on tours.

© 2018 WCNC