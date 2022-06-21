The South Carolina primary runoffs are today. Here's who is still in the race

Six political races in the Midlands of South Carolina and will be determined by runoff elections.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians went to the polls last week to choose candidates for the general election in November. While most races had clear cut winners, candidates in some primary races could not garner a majority -- 50% plus 1 -- and will face a runoff election today.

All voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Runoff primaries include:

State Superintendent of Education – Republican ticket This is likely to be the most watched race. Kathy Maness, a former teacher and current executive director or Palmetto State Teachers Association, has the endorsement of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. Ellen Weaver is the CEO of conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute and has the backing of some high level Republicans. Weaver is working toward a master's degree through online courses at Bob Jones University. The master's degree is a requirement for the office of State Superintendent of Education.

Kathy Maness, 30.57%

Ellen Weaver, 23.33%

US Senate – Democrat The winner of this runoff will face Republican Tim Scott in the November general election. Catherine Fleming Bruce is an author and preservationist; Matthews is a state Senator representing District 117 (Berkeley and Charleston counties)

Catherine Fleming Bruce, 34.69%

Krystle Matthews, 33.24%

SC House of Representatives, District 25 (Greenville) – Democrat

Wendell Jones, 31.29%

Derrick L Quarles, 29.84%

SC House of Representatives, District 30 (York) – Republican

Brian Lawson, 19.96%

Jimbo Martin, 27.39%

SC House of Representatives, District 40 (Newberry) – Republican

Tammy Johns, 30.61%

Joe White, 45.89%

SC House of Representatives, District 48 (York) – Republican

Elizabeth Enns, 33.72%

Brandon Guffey, 43.08%

SC House of Representatives, District 101 (Berkley, Florence, Williamsburg counties) – Democrat

Roger Kirby, 48.1%

Cezar McKnight, 48.23%

SC House of Representatives, District 106 (Horry) – Republican

Val Guest, 38.06%

Brian Sweeney, 31.6%

Kershaw County Council 5 - Republican

Kristin Cobb

Brant Tomlinson

Kershaw County Council 6 - Republican

Danny Catoe

Brent Hutto

Richland County Council 11 - Democrat