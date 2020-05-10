Absentee in person voting underway in South Carolina

People can start voting in the 2020 General Election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Absentee in-person voting has begun in South Carolina and there's already people of people waiting to cast their ballot in advance of the November election.

Monday was the first day of absentee in person. That process allows people to cast a ballot on a voting machine prior to the election. In years past, voters would have to have a valid excuse to do that, but this year, due to the pandemic, the South Carolina legislature passed a law to allow no-excuse absentee voting.

At the Richland County Election Commission on Hampton Street, the line was nearly around the block when doors opened at 8:30 a.m. People who were there were social distancing, it should be noted.

Over in Sumter, there were long lines as well. Employees were doing temperature checks on people before they could enter the building.

Of course, this is not the only option to vote. People can still vote absentee by mail or in person on Election Day on November 3.

The Richland County Election Board Voter Registration and Elections will expand to several satellite locations. You can see a list of those below. We also have an interactive map for other absentee voting locations around South Carolina.

Note that some dates and times may change and some locations will be open on certain Saturdays. Voters must present a voter ID when voting in person and should wear a mask. For more information, visit scvotes.gov

Richland County Absentee/Satellite Locations for November 3, 2020 General Election

Richland County Administration Building - 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 - October 5, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center - 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Adult Activity Center (Parklane) - 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Ballentine Community Center - 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

North Springs Park Community Center - 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29204 – October 7, 2020 – November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.