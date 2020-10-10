Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles one of 14 Black mayors featured in new ad for Biden for President campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is one of 14 Black mayors across the country to feature in a series of ads from the Biden for President campaign to voice a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during this election.
The 60-second “Mayors” ad begins airing today on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country with including appearances by the following: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.
You can view the ad here: