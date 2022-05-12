Registered to vote in South Carolina? Deadline to register is this weekend

The 2022 statewide primaries are June 14. Make sure you are registered and your information is up-to-date at scvotes.gov

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina 2022 Statewide Primaries are June 14 and the State Election Commission wants to remind people that they must be registered to vote -- and their information must be up-to-date -- before the deadline this weekend.

Registering to vote or updating personal information such as an address can be done easily online at scvotes.gov or in person at your county voter registration office. All you will need to register is a current SC Driver's license or DMV ID card.

If you plan on voting in June or in the national mid-term election in November, you must register by the deadline if:

you are not currently registered but will be 18 years old on or before November 8, 2022

you have moved to a new county and have not registered there

you have moved from another state and have not yet registered in South Carolina.

Register to vote in one of these ways:

go online to scvotes.gov before midnight on Sunday, May 15

download a voter registration form from scvotes.gov and complete and return the form to your county registration office by fax or email attachment before midnight Sunday, May 15 or by mail if postmarked by Monday, May 16

go in person to your county voter registration office before the end of business Friday, May 13 (most offices close at 5 p.m., check with your local office for closing time). You can locate your county voter registration office at this link.