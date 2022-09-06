Hornets encouraging the community to 'Swarm the Polls' this November

This initiative is meant to help further voter education, registration, and turnout.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 election draws closer, the Charlotte Hornets want to remind everyone to "Swarm the Polls" this November.

The Swarm the Polls initiative is meant to empower community members from North and South Carolina to make their voices heard in elections.

On the Hornets' website, you can find information to check registration status, register to vote, find polling places, and more for both North Carolina and South Carolina residents.

Don't want to do it online? No problem.

The Barings Book Bus will also be driving out to various communities until Nov. 5 to deliver these resources in person.

Additionally, representatives from You Can Vote will be located on the concourse at the Spectrum Center during all preseason and regular season home games until Election Day.

"We’re proud to do our part to help drive voter registration, access and turnout, especially within the area’s most vulnerable communities, which typically have the lowest voter turnout," Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement.

On Nov. 7, the night before election day, the Charlotte Hornets v. Washington Wizards game will be themed as Swarm the Polls. All 30 NBA teams are scheduled to play that night and are using that time to share messaging and voting resources.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts