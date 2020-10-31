x
Jill Biden, Amy Schumer will speak at drive-in rally in Charlotte

The rally is to energize local voters and encouraging North Carolinians to cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Second Lady Jill Biden and actor, comedian Amy Schumer will visit Charlotte Saturday.

Biden and Schumer will headline a drive-in rally at the PNC Music Pavilion, energizing local voters and encouraging North Carolinians to cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.

The rally will take place on the last day to vote early in North Carolina. Organizers, volunteers, and local elected officials, including Rep. Nasif Majeed, Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, Rep. Chaz Beasley, Councilman Larken Egleston, and Congresswoman Alma Adams will also deliver remarks. The Reverend Robert W. Lee, a descendant of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and current Pastor of Unifour Church, will introduce Biden.

