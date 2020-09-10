Voter registration deadline ends in North Carolina at 5PM Friday

Anyone who missed the deadline can same-day register if they vote early. Early voting starts October 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline to register to vote in North Carolina. Statewide, more than seven million people are registered to vote and in Mecklenburg County, nearly 776,000 people have registered. Both up from the last general election.

The Board of Elections office was busy all day, lines of people registering to vote or returning mail-in ballots.

“It’s my first time so I wasn't really sure how but here I am,” said Karla Lopez.

Many people getting the applications in just before the deadline.

“I had my application filled out but I didn't want to put it in the mail today so I thought it was necessary to actually bring it to the office,” said Jarrel McRae.

The Director of Elections in Mecklenburg County Michael Dickerson says there are some common mistakes with registration applications. Most likely, the application isn't complete.

“You have to sign the registration, give me a date of birth, it’s easy, give me the last four of your social so that we can make sure it validates against the state DMV so you don't have problems,” he said.

If a voter has into issues but has an application in process, the elections office can still get it through before the election.

“If you live in an apartment, put your apartment down. If I send you a card and it comes back to me, then you're not registered. And we want to make sure everyone is registered,” said Dickerson.

Anyone who missed the deadline has one last chance. People who vote early can same-day register. Early voting starts next Thursday on October 15 and runs until October 31.

A good option for people who want to avoid larger crowds during the pandemic. The Board of Elections working closely with the health department.

“Everyone is being encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance and they're setting up these sights in a way that will allow that to happen,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Health Director.

But in the county, more than 56,000 people have already voted. Requests for absentee ballots were way up. 1.2 million people in the state requested them, compared to 158,000 at this time in 2016.

Thursday alone, nearly 3,000 absentee ballots were cast in the county.

“Most of them are coming through the U.S. mail so that's good. We've got those that are coming through, we're processing those, we're getting those all done. We're also sending out more, probably a few thousand a day easily,” said Dickerson.