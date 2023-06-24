VP Harris in Charlotte on Saturday to speak about abortion rights

The Vice President will be in Charlotte during the afternoon and traffic delays are likely. Here's what to expect.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte Saturday afternoon. The visit is taking place on the one-year anniversary of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. It also comes ahead of the enactment of North Carolina's new abortion law.

The new law bans almost all abortions after 12 weeks. The current law allows abortions for up to 20 weeks.

The bill was passed by the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly in a vote to override Governor Cooper's veto.

EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS

Officials have advised the public that the visit will lead to some road closures and traffic delays on Saturday afternoon. Here is what to expect if you plan on heading out on Saturday afternoon.

According to CMPD, drivers can expect temporary road closures and delays. The VP is speaking at the Grady Cole Center at Central Piedmont Community College and there will be delays and closures around that area this afternoon.

CMPD is also advising people who are traveling to Charlotte Douglas Airport to arrive early, due to delays and traffic congestion.

CATS also released a statement that the Gold Line and Blue Line, as well as some bus routes will be delayed for brief periods of time. They are encouraging people to regularly check their twitter page for transportation updates.