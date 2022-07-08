x
1 dead, 1 seriously following crash in Charlotte

According to officials, the crash happened early Friday morning on Albemarle Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Charlotte, Medic reports.

According to officials, the crash happened early Friday morning on Albemarle Road. Details are still limited but stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story. 

