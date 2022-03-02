A boom in home remodeling in Charlotte

Charlotte contractors say the renovation boom has been ongoing for more than 20 years, but now the pandemic has doubled the demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite supply shortages on things like lumber and price changes, home renovations are on the rise.

If you’re considering giving your home a makeover, Alair Homes Charlotte says the best thing to do is plan ahead. They say the increase in demand along with labor and supply shortages could impact the timeline of your project.

They say whether interior or exterior, from pools to patios, many people are investing in refurbishing their homes.

"Home offices are huge right now obviously kitchens, baths, and outdoor living areas," Duane Johns, a regional partner with Alair Homes, said.

They say people are taking advantage of affordable prices and a great city, and even millennials are engaging in making improvements to their homes for the first time.

"For the millennials, they don’t want mom and dad's house," Johns said. "They're bringing some of their own style to it."

He said even though they’ve been managing to meet the demand, the industry is struggling with labor and supply shortages.

"Out of every four electricians that leave the industry, only one is coming to replace them," Johns said.

He added while they couldn’t be more excited to start up new projects, they’re asking anyone interested in renewing their home to talk to vendors and suppliers ahead of time.

"You have to have those conversations with people early on with homeowners and let them know it’s a challenge," Johns said.

He said planning on the front end prevents major delays and makes it a lot easier to turn your visions into reality.

